New Century Chamber Orchestra’s Next Season Bears Daniel Hope’s Earmarks

In a virtual world the livelihoods of orchestras offer resiliency. To that end, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has released a unique offering on the blockchain that celebrates the collaboration with the members of Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. The DSO’s NFT will offer multiple perspectives of the concert with all the proceeds going to the musicians of the MET Orchestra; the “minted” NFT will come in three tiers, each tier offering more and more of the evocative collaboration for its buyer. The concert took place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in early May, and with its groundbreaking and evocative score, New York Times dubbed the effort a “dramatic coup” within the musical world. Now on sale, the newly minted NFT is available on Rarible’s website and will be transacted using the cryptocurrency Ethereum. Rarible, one of the top-ranked and electric marketplace for NFTs, was launched in 2020 by Alexei Salnikov and was birthed with artists and collectors in mind.