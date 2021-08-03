Cancel
Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) _ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $42.3 million. The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...

