By: KDKA-TV News Staff SILVER SPRING, Md. (KDKA) – Grimmway Farms has issued a voluntary recall of certain carrot products over concerns they may have been contaminated with salmonella. The products being recalled are as follows: Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots Organic Premium Petite Carrots Organic Petite Carrots Shredded Carrots Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall. Aside from retail-packaged products, the company also recalled shredded carrots and chopped carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and foodservice distributors. The company has notified were notified and most of the products have been recaptured before being made available for consumption.