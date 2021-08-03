Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, OH

Wilmington man charged with 2 felonies

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested Daniel Nathan Bailey Sr., 34 of Wilmington, charging him with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition. A joint investigation between the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Child Protection Agency regarding allegations of sexual abuse ended in Bailey’s arrest, stated a news release from the City of Wilmington. The investigation, which began on July 21, found Bailey to be the husband of the owner of an uncertified daycare within a residence on Southwind Boulevard in Wilmington.

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Felonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy