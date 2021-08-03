Wilmington man charged with 2 felonies

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested Daniel Nathan Bailey Sr., 34 of Wilmington, charging him with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition. A joint investigation between the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Child Protection Agency regarding allegations of sexual abuse ended in Bailey’s arrest, stated a news release from the City of Wilmington. The investigation, which began on July 21, found Bailey to be the husband of the owner of an uncertified daycare within a residence on Southwind Boulevard in Wilmington.