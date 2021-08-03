Cancel
Financial Reports

NMI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....

