Mike McKenna: Canucks win goaltending in free agency, Flames pick a head scratcher

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: Jamie Oleksiak is a proud brother. Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak talks about his sister becoming the all-time medals leader for Canada, and Donnovan Bennett talks about some big moves around the NBA. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.

www.sportsnet.ca

