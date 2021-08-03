Cancel
Madison, WI

UW-Madison will require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

By Kelly Meyerhofer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW-Madison will reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors on Thursday. The mask mandate could mark the first major change in UW-Madison's fall plans. The university previously allowed vaccinated people to forgo a face covering, a policy that began in early June, but a concerning increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks that experts attribute to the delta variant of the coronavirus caused campus officials to reassess.

