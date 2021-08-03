Cancel
Financial Reports

Gamco Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. The investment manager posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period. Gamco Investors shares have climbed 55%...

