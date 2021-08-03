Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Author Brings to Light Problems Facing Black Communities and the Educational Process

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Not very long ago when author J.R. Glover was growing up, there were hardly any college-educated family members or friends in Black neighborhoods and communities. Most of this was attributed to a lack of financing as well as a lack of opportunities. If it had not been for the G.I. Bill, which was available to military veterans in the 60s, Glover himself would not have been able to get a college education. Although there are changes today and many families in the Black community have produced college graduates, Glover has published “Higher Education in Blackness; A Dilemma” to identify inequalities in society due to historical circumstances and contemporary mindsets.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Black Communities#Blackness#Black Community#Higher Education#Prweb#Amazon Barnes Noble#Iuniverse#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Books & LiteratureBET

Five Black Authors With Global Roots To Read This Month

The importance of Black voices can’t be overstated, making the need for Black authors ever so valuable. They can offer insight into experiences that those within and outside of the culture can better understand through the lens of Black characters. And while the American Black experience is multilayered and yet to be fully explored, it is vital to also focus on the Black diaspora, which is why we have chosen a selection of books from authors with global roots that we think you will enjoy.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Local author continues exploring racial and educational issues

“A Black First: The Blackness Continues” is a thought-provoking new book by local author, educator and community leader Peter E. Carter. In this volume, Carter continues the autobiographical journey he began with the April 2020 publication of “A Black First.” He examines events following his move to Sussex County, Delaware from New Jersey after retiring from a 36-plus-year career in public and private school education.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Partnership announced to expand Alzheimer’s awareness and educational outreach in region’s Black communities

Diane Powell, chair of the Pittsburgh chapter of Black Women for Positive Change. The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and Black Women for Positive Change are partnering to increase awareness and education about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias within the Black community. This partnership developed in response to findings from a recent virtual community forum in the Pittsburgh area, which highlighted these needs.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Inspiring others: Local author offers important life lessons to Black community

Dr. Edmund Moore has used his unique life experience to help others. Moore, a former engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is heavily involved in the Dayton community. Currently, he serves on the board of Parity Inc., a nonprofit organization seeking to “serve and advocate for social and economic equity within the African American community” in Dayton, and on the finance committee of the Dayton Foundation. He is also a member of Omega Baptist Church, where he teaches Sunday school and mentors young people.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indy Black Lives Matter Muralists establish official art collective, bring community together for weekend event

Eighteen like-minded and civically engaged Black visual artists from in and around the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area are coming together to promote the arts. They say their vision is to, promote awareness and engagement of the arts by supporting local organizations, providing community education and mentorship, exhibiting to the public and serving as a resource for other artists.
communityvoiceks.com

Ruby’s Cultural Campus to Educate Community on Black Creativeness

Janice Thacker is a talented artist who paints beautiful pictures. When you hear her talk with excitement about Ruby’s Cultural Campus, she excitedly paints pictures with her words. She paints the picture of a wonderful place where Black culture is taught, showcased and appreciated, right in the heart of central, northeast Wichita. For now, Ruby’s Cultural Campus is just six empty storage containers, but if you listen to her, it’s not hard to get excited about her vision too.
EducationPosted by
FITSNews

FITS Forum: Teaching The Entire Fabric Of Our Nation’s History

By DR. FRANK MORGAN || There continues to be heated debate in our country and across South Carolina about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and how the issue of race is addressed in public K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions. The discourse has focused mostly on what should not be taught. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been near enough attention paid to what needs to be taught about our country’s history.
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Missouri researchers find pandemic virtual learning exposed digital divide affecting education, health in Black communities

(The Center Square) – When the pandemic closed schools and students transitioned to online learning, it highlighted the expanse of the digital divide experienced by Black families in the United States, according University of Missouri researchers. “Sink or Swim: Virtual Life Challenges among African American Families during COVID-19 Lockdown,” was...
Educationthewestsidegazette.com

5 Facts About Black Women in the Labor Force

Education and the labor market. In addition, they have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Black women workers are overrepresented in low-paying service sector jobs, which were among the hardest hit, in terms of job losses. Aug. 3, 2021, marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a symbolic representation of the...
EducationThe Daily World

Schools must teach students about racism

Good teachers know that if something is relevant to their students’ experiences, it needs to be a part of their education. Yet, teaching about racism in schools is now drawing feverish condemnation from conservatives, particularly over “critical race theory.” Teachers like myself are being accused of “indoctrinating” students, or of introducing extraneous racial issues that don’t belong in school.
AdvocacyLaredo Morning Times

A racial reckoning at nonprofits: Black women demand better pay, opportunities

In mid-March, Nicky Goren, then-president and chief executive of the Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer Foundation, posted an open letter on Medium announcing her resignation. Goren heralded the D.C. foundation's success as a national pioneer in "embedding racial equity into our operations, our culture, our work." The 55-year-old nonprofit leader,...
EducationNewsweek

Both Sides of the Critical Race Theory Debate Are Abandoning Black Children | Opinion

A debate is raging across the nation about education—but it's the wrong one. Countless op-eds and news segments have run for and against critical race theory as the Left tries to deny it's being taught in schools and the Right tries to ban it. But anyone who truly cares about our country's most vulnerable students should recognize that the CRT debate is one big distraction from a much more important conversation, one about the plight of those children who are failing.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Be the light in your community

On July 14-16, 2021, students of the American Indian Services (AIS) Pre-Freshman Engineering Program (AIS PREP) came to the University of Utah to celebrate the completion of their 2021 AIS PREP, co-hosted by the College of Science. AIS PREP is a free program for Native American students to take advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses for six weeks for three consecutive summers. At the end of the program, the students earn scholarships to any higher education institution that they choose and continue to receive financial assistance. The 2021 AIS PREP group included 113 students from different Native American tribes: Navajo (Diné), Hopi, Oglala Sioux (Lakota), Shoshone/Bannock, Zuni, Crow, Paiute, and Cheyenne. AIS PREP is focused on making the curriculum culturally sensitive to the Native American students they serve. They bring a unique opportunity to keep the students close to their homes.
Healthmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCHD EMS JOINS CAMPAIGN TO BRING STROKE EDUCATION TO THE SPANISH-SPEAKING COMMUNITY

CONROE – Stroke is the leading cause of disability in the United States. Every minute that goes by before a person is brought to an appropriate stroke center for treatment increases that person’s chance of death or severe disability. That is why community education is paramount. While English-speaking communities rely on the “B.E.F.A.S.T.” stroke screening tool, there has never been a Spanish equivalent, until now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy