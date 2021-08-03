Cancel
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie signs with Washington Wizards

By Sam Metivier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Buffaloes superstar Spencer Dinwiddie has reportedly agreed to sign a three-year, $60 million contract with the Washington Wizards. After falling to the second round, then being waived by the Pistons and Bulls, Dinwiddie became a breakout star on the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. By his fourth season in Brooklyn, he increased his scoring average to 20.6 points per game, during which development he became a finalist for Most Improved Player and 6th Man of the Year.

