There's no doubt about it -- especially if you combine that with some daily exercise. As many as one-third of all cancer cases are related to a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. In fact, four out of the six leading causes of death in the United States -- cancer, stroke, heart disease and diabetes -- are linked to diet. And in some cases prevention is simple: Getting enough folic acid alone, for example, can reduce the risk of heart disease, birth defects, and possibly colon cancer.