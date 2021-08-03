Yousef joins CamelPhat for exotic tech-house anthem, April’
Facilitated by Knee Deep In Sound, “April” is the lovechild of Yousef and CamelPhat—and it’s a must-stream. The collaborative offering’s exotic percussion is an instant captivator, then bolstered by a sparse yet infectious bassline. Essentially, it’s a seamless blend of CamelPhat-style synths and Yousef’s sonic grit. With that said, the “Cola” duo has been tapping into more rave-style house as of late—just listen to their recent flip of Alan Fitzpatrick’s “Warning Signs”—not to mention its recent spin on Yousef and The Angel’s “Float Away,” which landed in mid-July.dancingastronaut.com
