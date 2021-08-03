Cancel
Yousef joins CamelPhat for exotic tech-house anthem, April'

By Cameron DeFaria
Cover picture for the articleFacilitated by Knee Deep In Sound, “April” is the lovechild of Yousef and CamelPhat—and it’s a must-stream. The collaborative offering’s exotic percussion is an instant captivator, then bolstered by a sparse yet infectious bassline. Essentially, it’s a seamless blend of CamelPhat-style synths and Yousef’s sonic grit. With that said, the “Cola” duo has been tapping into more rave-style house as of late—just listen to their recent flip of Alan Fitzpatrick’s “Warning Signs”—not to mention its recent spin on Yousef and The Angel’s “Float Away,” which landed in mid-July.

Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch FLOOR JANSEN Perform NIGHTWISH Classics At First Pandemic-Era Solo Concert

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen played her first pandemic-era solo concert this past Thursday, July 15 at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below. The setlist was as follows:. 01. Ever Dream (NIGHTWISH song) 02. Euphoria (Loreen cover) 03. Storm In A Glass...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jabril Yousef – “Wild Love”

Pop singer/songwriter Jabril Yousef has their debut album out, and it’s a wider window into their world. “Wild Love” is seven tracks that are pop at heart, but aren’t afraid to mix acoustic guitars with electronic percussion, and touch on elements of several different genres. There’s a very natural feel to Yousef’s sound on “Wild Love,” with each track flowing freely into one another. There’s harmony, and a showcase of the vocal abilities they possess throughout the project. “Wild Love” is a summertime album, but also a firmly established step in the right direction for Jabril Yousef. Check out the project below:
MusicEDMTunes

Yawdel Unveils ‘Soul Curation’ EP Via Circus Records

As Yawdel continues to garner attention with every release, the producer finally unveils a full 4-track EP titled Soul Curation. It features the previously released ‘Ghost Modwheel‘ and ‘I Follow Rivers‘, out via the esteemed Circus Records imprint. Throughout, the EP borrows the talents of Elliot Chapman on ‘Fire &...
Musiconeedm.com

Kebi Is on Fire This Summer With New House Anthem ‘Livin’

Hailing from Canada, threefold talent Kebi specialises in DJing, Producing, and creating art. Viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression, Kebi’s unique feel-good vibe is a direct reflection of his inner world, which features as a delicate alchemy of deep house roots, disco grooves, and vast meditative experiences, and Kebi’s latest release ‘Livin’ is a perfect culmination of all he has to offer. His live DJ sets and productions draw various inspirations from ethnic percussions, funky bass lines, reminiscent samples, and an overall happy feel. You can expect his music to take you on a journey through intricate blends of old and new, as Kebi will always keep his listeners guessing and feeling free in the moment.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

FREAK ON sees in 20/20 with new tech-house jam, ‘Blind’

Known by some for his work on Tchami‘s CONFESSION curated Alchemy VI compilation, FREAK ON continues to separate himself from the pack with his signature hip-hop infused booty-house style. The LA based producer returns to Sink or Swim after the successful release of 2020’s “Be Your Lova,” upping the ante...
Musicedm.com

DJ Snake and Malaa Join Forces for Party-Starting House Anthem "Ring The Alarm"

DJ Snake and Malaa have dropped the curtain on "Ring The Alarm," a party-starting house anthem. A hip-hop-inspired vocal refrain coaxes listeners in a haunting verse, which eventually builds into a dancefloor stomper for the shuffling age. These kinds of trailblazing tracks are just par for the course for the French compatriots, whose sound design seems to only get better with age.
MusicVulture

The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.
Theater & Dancebeatportal.com

Introducing: Biscits, a Tech House Hitmaker on the Rise

We meet Biscits, the new tech house hitmaker whose near death experience pushed him to becoming the DJ and producer he is today. “If Biscits hadn’t been available, maybe it would have been something cheese-related? I like names that are related to food,” Biscits says with a smile when discussing his chosen moniker.
Lifestylerekkerd.org

Pina Colada Pop, Sunset Pop and Unique Tech-House Injection

IQ Samples has released its latest sample pack Pina Colada Pop, delivering a mix of sun vibes, Latin American melodies, Modern Pop sound and Future Pop elements. Inspired by sounds of Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Galantis, Kygo, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Arcangel, De La Ghetto, The Weekend and more!
Musicdecrypt.co

Solana Enjoys 7% Boost Amid Sponsorship Of Lollapalooza Music Festival

Steve Aoki laying on a Solana-branded pool toy.. Image: Twitter. The proof-of-stake cryptocurrency Solana enjoyed a hefty boost during the popular music festival after it was advertised prominently during the opening day of the Lollapalooza music festival. Day one of the three-day festival kicked off yesterday with a bang. Headline...
Musicthis song is sick

Get “Movin’” With Newcomer Tom Logic’s Groovy Tech House Single

A little 4-on-the-floor action is always a great addition to the day, especially when it’s new material from a brand new artist. So clear some space for dancing, because Tom Logic is making his TSIS debut with his new tech house stepper, “Movin’.”. This latest single has everything going for....
Musicthis song is sick

Matroda & San Pacho Reconvene For Riveting Tech House Weapon “La Pasion”

Bass house maestro Matroda does not miss. He consistently puts out infectious heaters, and has amassed a die hard following for his particular flavor of bangers. His new single “La Pasion” is a collab with emerging talent San Pacho, and it’s perfect for summer clubbing vibes. Released this weekend on his label Terminal Underground, it’s a Latin-infused tech house track with a mesmeric rhythm that takes ahold of you.
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Astroglitch Hits Us with a Tech House Track that Radiates the Meaning of Dance Music

Astroglitch, known for his high energy festival style bangers, shows of his versatility with his newest record titled, I'm the Freaky Vibes that you Seek – a tech house record that is refreshingly off-brand, yet still is a home run for Astroglitch. Taking a side route from his normally rhythmic and devastating dance floor movers, we get to see a side of Astroglitch we normally don't – and that side is fantastic. This tech house smasher has everything you'd love to hear at an after-hours party, moving all of the crowd in unison. The highlights of this record goes beyond the clarity of production and we really feel transcends the track itself. It's the fact that this producer is not only willing to try new things, but absolutely nail them on the first go-round – EPIC production skills from Astroglitch. Take a listen below.
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

KILL SCRIPT shares captivating new techno twofer, ‘VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT’

KILL SCRIPT is once again returning to California-based label NIGHTMODE for his new EP, VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT. Featuring two intoxicating tech cuts, “Genome Dial” and “Degrade Reflection,” KILL SCRIPT brings listeners into a darker space that makes apropos meaning of the EP’s name. “Genome Dial” features a hard-hitting bass line that...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/2)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Torres, Durand Jones & The Indications, Emma-Jean Thackray, and more.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

REAPER pushes the boundaries of drum ‘n’ bass with ‘IMY’ featuring Bella Renee

REAPER continues to cast commotion and mystery as the masked producer makes his fourth appearance on Bassrush Records with “IMY” featuring Bella Renee. The poised DJ, named one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, is restlessly ascending the ranks of bass music by virtue of his annihilating drum ‘n’ bass crossovers such as his May rework of Nitepunk‘s “Miracle” and his three-track MILITIA EP, released in July. Speaking on the single, REAPER shared,
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Jeff Rosenstock shares demos for Bomb the Music Industry!’s ‘Vacation’

Bomb the Music Industry!'s Vacation just turned 10, and to celebrate, Jeff Rosenstock has shared the demos for the album, which you can download for free here. Jeff also wrote a lot about the demos and time and darkness surrounding the album: "At some point I dramatically (jk) revealed to my bandmates that the demos of "Can't Complain" and "Hurricane Waves" were part of a new record I was almost done writing but I wasn't sure what to do with. A few songs were over five minutes long, the opening track is a repetitive piano loop for like a loooong time ending with a blastbeat, falsetto and synth banjo arpeggios...there was no ska, no hardcore. I didn't think they would like it, or that anyone would like it. And obviously they were like, "Jeff, dude, COME ON cut that shit out" and I was relieved when they liked the songs which were still a work in progress." You can read Jeff's full notes on the demos below.
ScienceNME

Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s hypnotic new single ‘Parallel Kingdom’

Hayden Thorpe has shared a new track called ‘Parallel Kingdom’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the former Wild Beasts frontman’s second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which arrives on October 15 via Domino. Its lead single ‘The Universe Is Always Right’ came out earlier this month.

