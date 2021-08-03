REAPER pushes the boundaries of drum ‘n’ bass with ‘IMY’ featuring Bella Renee
REAPER continues to cast commotion and mystery as the masked producer makes his fourth appearance on Bassrush Records with “IMY” featuring Bella Renee. The poised DJ, named one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, is restlessly ascending the ranks of bass music by virtue of his annihilating drum ‘n’ bass crossovers such as his May rework of Nitepunk‘s “Miracle” and his three-track MILITIA EP, released in July. Speaking on the single, REAPER shared,dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0