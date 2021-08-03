Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm in the vicinity of Iron Creek CG and Emory Pass. This storm is moving south at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Emory Pass, Iron Creek CG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Black Range#Nickel#Southern Gila Highlands#Doppler#Iron Creek Cg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy