Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm in the vicinity of Iron Creek CG and Emory Pass. This storm is moving south at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Emory Pass, Iron Creek CGalerts.weather.gov
