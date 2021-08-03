Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Australia Might Dodge Charger Police Cars

By Steven Symes
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274yaG_0bGgk0KP00

Sad…

The use of Dodge Charger Pursuit police cars in Australia has hit a bit snag, possibly derailing a plan to put them into widespread use. That’s the claim of a recent report out of the land Down Under. We’re just as shocked as you probably are to learn “most” police departments there had expressed at least some level of interest in getting some Chargers to add to their fleet. Apparently, the Aussie cops are sick of driving Kia Stingers and Toyota Camrys – go figure.

Watch a Hellcat Redeye race a Dodge Charger police car here.

While some would assume the problem is Dodge Chargers are far too manly for Australian service, they are indeed not. After all, the Aussies have produced some pretty sweet muscle cars, of which we got a taste with the Chevrolet SS Sedan and the final-generation Pontiac GTO. Instead, the problem is with safety or more precisely the safety of their conversion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9ySB_0bGgk0KP00
photo credit: Stellantis

You see, Australians like South Africans, British, Japanese, and a few other silly little nations still think driving on the left side of the road while sitting on the right side of the car is the way to do things. While the US gets made fun of for not using only the metric system, these countries often miss out on some really cool cars because they think sitting on the “wrong” side of the vehicle is somehow going to cause societal decay.

The work of converting the two Dodge Charger Pursuits which we reported were already brought over to Australia was done by SCD Remanufactured Vehicles, a company based out of Brisbane. The thing is, they didn’t do this with the help or even blessing of Dodge or even Stellantis, which owns Dodge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYrWd_0bGgk0KP00
photo credit: Stellantis

Naturally, Stellantis and its Australian subsidiary, which is still called FCA Australia (we told you they’re backwards Down Under), has worked to ensure everyone knows it has zero relationship with SCD. Stellantis released and official statement which sounds like it was written by attorneys, because it likely in part was, stating the automaker “cannot guarantee or endorse the conversion processes” used by the other company. Basically, the work could be shoddy and it’s not going to be Stellantis’ fault.

What was really the arrow through the heart of this effort to bring Dodge Charger Pursuit police cars into Australia is the part where Stellantis said anyone using aftermarket modifications from companies like SCD “may not receive the same level of regulatory compliance for recall and safety obligations.” As you can imagine, police department fleet managers don’t like those sorts of verbiage.

We just wonder why Australian cops can’t just drive on the left side of the car. Is it really that hard? I mean, some of us here in the US drive import cars with the steering wheel on the right. In fact, that can be a badge of honor in some circles. It’s just a thought, but we’re sure the Aussies already know all the reasons such a nature-bending arrangement can’t be used for their police to get some real American muscle, and that’s too bad.

Source: Car Advice

Comments / 1

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Kia#Hellcat Redeye#Dodge Chargers#Aussies#Pontiac#Australians#South Africans#British#Japanese#Fca Australia#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Australia
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Beat The July Heat

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
Posted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
Oregon StatePosted by
Motorious

Little Wrecked Corvette Gets Clipped By Rollaway SUV

The responsible driver was going much too fast. If you just look at the pictures of this accident, it's hard to make sense out of it so it proves that you should always hear the whole story before making a judgment. By the pictures alone, it looks like the 1958 Chevy Corvette might have done the bruising, but it was the most innocent of bystanders in this innocent. The Corvette, all dolled up and ready for a car show, was struck by a runaway, rolling Ford Escape.
CarsPosted by
KRMG

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Only One Midsize Pickup Outsells The Ford Ranger

The current Ford Ranger hasn't been around in America for all that long and already it is seeing its limelight stolen by the Maverick, but despite the fact that the model we get is a little dated, it's performing remarkably well. Yes, Australia gets some really cool versions of the pickup that we don't have access to, including the Raptor X, but while we wait for the new Ranger to be launched, the current version is outselling some pretty big names from Nissan, Jeep, and Chevrolet. According to recently-released second-quarter sales figures, the Ranger has grown in popularity across the Americas.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Car Owners Say Shop Wrecked Their Cars

Customers of Curtis Customs Radical Garage, which is located about 40 kilometers north of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have accused the autobody and mechanic shop of returning their classic cars in pieces, charging more than originally agreed, or just plain not returning their vehicles. We wish this were the first time such an accusation has been leveled, but the sad truth is you’re always taking a tremendous risk when dropping your beloved ride off anywhere.
CarsFOXBusiness

Ford recalls over 800,000 SUVs and pickup trucks

F FORD MOTOR CO. 13.64 -0.37 -2.64%. The Ford Explorer vehicles could suffer from a fractured rear suspension toe link which "significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," according to Ford. Meanwhile, Lincoln Aviator vehicles that are equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines were recalled for improperly secured...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Motorhomes And Campers Are Hot Theft Targets

We’re old enough to remember when it was just muscle cars and supercars criminals really wanted to steal. However, these scofflaws have realized where the true money is: stealing your motorhome, camper, or camper van. Yep, the recreation vehicle parked along the side of your house is a big, fat payday for thieves.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealership Mechanic Takes Customer's New C8 Corvette on 148-MPH Street Race

The technician appeared to race a Dodge Charger through heavy traffic, and it was all caught on video by the C8's Performance Data Recorder. Chevrolet is just starting to build Corvettes at capacity again amid the disastrous chip shortage, and now many long-waiting buyers are finally taking delivery of their C8s. One such happy customer from the San Francisco Bay Area just took delivery of his 2021 'Vette after an 11-month wait. Not long after, he took the car into service over a weekend for a minor issue, and when he got the car back he decided to check its dashcam-like Performance Data Recorder—just in case.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1963 Jaguar XKE Roadster: The Car That Changed How Cars Were Made

Jaguar’s E-Type was an ever-changing model from the very beginning, but the basics changed the way cars were made. Based on the D-Type race car, Jaguar’s E-Type immediately got the attention of some of the world’s most renowned automakers. Even Enzo Ferrari referred to the car as the most beautiful car ever made. However, the car’s stunning good looks was only part of the equation in what made it so great. A unitary construction, disc brakes, a rack and pinion steering, and a fully independent suspension system was nothing short of revolutionary for the era. When paired with a 3.8-liter inline-6 engine that claimed output of 265-horsepower, the XKE Series I put the British automaker ahead of the competition.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi RS3, Kia Stinger Might Die, Ram Tows Semi, And '80s Cars: RAC #29

It's podcast time, and sports sedans are among the hot topics in this episode of Rambling About Cars. Specifically, two sports sedans are on the minds of Bruce and Smith, but a viral video of a Dodge Ram towing a 140,000-pound logging truck is also of interest. After an intermission spent dishing out car buying advice, the Chris's embark on an epic cheap car challenge to find the best '80s cars for under $5,000 and the journey is ... interesting.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Video Captures Supercars Rotting Away In Chinese Auto Graveyard

Driving a luxury car is no easy task. This type of car generally costs several hundred thousand dollars and is aimed at a wealthy clientele who spends lavishly. Such vehicles also typically require extensive maintenance that costs quite a bit of cash, which makes this video even tougher to watch. Even if these rides were liberated from captivity, could they return to the road?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Retired Fire Chief Has The Classic Car Bug

Life really is better when appreciating classic cars, as clearly demonstrated by Pat Aust, the retired Redondo Beach fire chief. It’s not really surprising to find someone in California who’s really into cars, considering at least at one point the Golden State was considered by many to be the mecca for automotive enthusiasts in the United States. Still, Aust’s collection is impressive and includes not only classic cars but also some firetrucks.
CarsTop Speed

Battle Of The Midsize Pickup Trucks: Toyota Hilux Takes On the VW Amarok In a Drag Race

A drag race between two stock midsize pickup trucks is about as scientific as a drift competition with shopping carts. Pickup truck buyers are rarely interested in the performance aspect of these vehicles, but Carwow still gives us the answer to a question we never thought of asking – which is the quicker pickup truck. This time it’s the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok that line up for a quarter-mile drag and despite the two vehicles being very similar on paper, the outcome is quite decisive.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Challenger And Charger Production Could Move To US: Rumor

Stellantis may shut down its Ontario production plant in 2023. Since the Charger's return to the lineup in 2006, and the Challenger's revival in 2008, Dodge has produced both vehicles at its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant in Canada. But a report from Automotive News Canada suggests that the two muscle cars could move to a US-based assembly plant after 2023.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Yes, That Dodge Ram Pickup Really Towed A Fully Loaded Logging Rig

Some of you likely saw a recent video showing an older Dodge Ram towing a fully-loaded logging truck from a busy intersection. In fact, we know you were watching because our article about it last week went viral to the point of temporarily crashing our website (sorry about that). It also generated quite the controversy from readers, many of whom shared their disbelief in friendly and some not-so-friendly ways in the comments.

Comments / 1

Community Policy