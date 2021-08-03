Kim Adams: ADEM permit for Plant Barry closure a victory for facts over sensationalism
Last week, state regulators with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) finalized a permit allowing Alabama Power Company to move ahead with its plan to permanently close its coal ash site at Plant Barry near Mobile. That’s good news for a number of reasons, and state regulators should be applauded for looking past the sensationalism surrounding the proposed plan and focusing instead on the facts and science at hand.altoday.com
