Rangers F.C. will battle Malmo in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round on Tuesday. The Rangers ended a 10-year drought after winning the Scottish title last season, delivering a record 55th domestic championship in the process. Steven Gerrard's squad started their title defense with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Malmo, meanwhile, advanced to the third Champions League qualifying round with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi. You can stream the match on Paramount+ here.