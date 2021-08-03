Cancel
John Corabi Says Motley Crue ‘Panicked’ Making ‘Generation Swine’

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi shared his disdain for the band's 1997 album Generation Swine, saying his bandmates were "panicked" as they struggled to complete the LP that ultimately heralded Vince Neil's return. In an interview with Rob Spampinato from Rob's School of Music (which took place in June...

