Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. 16 best new restaurants in Dallas compete for coveted Tastemaker title. Probably the most popular part of CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas food and drink, is the category of Best New Restaurant. It's the only category decided by you, via a bracket-style competition where 16 new restaurants go head to head. You can vote once a day for your favorite. To vote, click here. Don't delay: The first bracket ends on Monday, August 2.