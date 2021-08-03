Phil Neville admits relief after first Inter Miami win since May
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has admitted to a sense of team-wide relief after ending their six-game losing streak by defeating CF Montreal 2-1. Miami currently sits in last place of the Eastern Conference with 12 points from 14 matches, only managing three wins so far this season. The team quickly spiralled downward after their victory against FC Cincinnati on 16 May, failing to secure a victory until Sunday’s match against Montreal.www.90min.com
