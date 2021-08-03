Cancel
MLS

Phil Neville admits relief after first Inter Miami win since May

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has admitted to a sense of team-wide relief after ending their six-game losing streak by defeating CF Montreal 2-1. Miami currently sits in last place of the Eastern Conference with 12 points from 14 matches, only managing three wins so far this season. The team quickly spiralled downward after their victory against FC Cincinnati on 16 May, failing to secure a victory until Sunday’s match against Montreal.

90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

