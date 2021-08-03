Cancel
Business

On the Move: Infinite Global Hires Renault for LA Outpost

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 6 days ago

Infinite Global hires Jean-Luc Renault as an associate VP, based in Los Angeles. Renault comes to the agency from LA law firm Jenner & Block, where he was communications manager, overseeing media relations around high-stakes litigation, sophisticated transactions and law firm business matters. He has also served as a staff writer at the Los Angeles Daily Journal. In his new post, Renault will work with clients to develop public relations initiatives including media relations, social media and content campaigns. “Jean-Luc has seen the nexus of media, communications and the legal industry from every angle,” said Infinite Global president Zach Olsen. “I firmly believe his holistic perspective of the California and national legal markets will help our clients achieve their strategic media and communications goals.”

