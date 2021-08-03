Tinder owner expects upbeat revenue as social life returns
(Reuters) – Match Group Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, as more users pay for its dating apps to connect with others both online and offline after pandemic curbs eased. Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps enjoyed a surge in demand last year when lockdowns sent people online in search of love and friendship. Now, as vaccinations gather pace and people step out more, these dating apps are doubling down on features that help them maintain those connections and meet in person.wibqam.com
