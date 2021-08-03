Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tinder owner expects upbeat revenue as social life returns

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Match Group Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, as more users pay for its dating apps to connect with others both online and offline after pandemic curbs eased. Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps enjoyed a surge in demand last year when lockdowns sent people online in search of love and friendship. Now, as vaccinations gather pace and people step out more, these dating apps are doubling down on features that help them maintain those connections and meet in person.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Tinder#Social Life#Online And Offline#Europe#Reuters#Match Group Inc#Refinitiv Ibes#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Brazil
Related
Financial Reportsphocuswire.com

Tripadvisor hits $235M revenue, beats internal expectations

Tripadvisor is crediting increasing numbers of vaccinations and reopenings in many markets around the world for a major jump in revenue in the second quarter of 2021. The user review and travel search service posted total revenue across the business of $235 million, up by almost 300% from just $59 million in the corresponding quarter in 2020.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Motorola Solutions Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2021 outlook. The company now expects revenue growth of 9.5-10 percent, up from the earlier projected growth of 8-9 percent. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected between $8.88 and $8.98, higher than the previous $8.70-$8.80 range. On average,...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

AIS expects continued mobile revenue weakness

Thai operator AIS lowered its 2021 guidance due to the prolonged Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, targeting core service revenue to be flat or decline slightly compared with a previous forecast of low single-digit growth. In a statement, CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong highlighted ongoing pandemic challenges, with a current wave impacting customers, suppliers,...
Video GamesShareCast

Keywords Studios reports healthy revenue growth

Video games technical and creative services provider Keywords Studios updated the market on its first half of trading on Wednesday, saying it expected to report revenues of €238m (£202.58m), representing a 37% increase year-on-year. 6,212.10. 10:50 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. 6,710.86. 10:50 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. 1,256.85. 10:50 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. The...
Financial ReportsSilicon Republic

Keywords Studios sees ‘robust demand’ driving growth

The Dublin-based game developer expects its profit to grow by more than 80pc as it continues to search for a new permanent CEO. Keywords Studios, the Dublin-based gaming company, posted half-year financial results that showed strong revenue and profit growth. The company’s revenues to 30 June were approximately €238m, a...
Businesswibqam.com

Hugo Boss back at pre-pandemic sales in UK, China

BERLIN (Reuters) – German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year as sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels in Britain and China in the second quarter. “We are well prepared to further drive our business recovery also...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Match Group's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $152.51 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. Match Group reported quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. Match Group also reported quarterly sales of...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Match Group (MTCH) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Increase

MTCH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 46 cents per share, which declined 14.8% from year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 57 cents. Revenues of $707.8 million increased 27% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $692.1 million. Continued momentum in Tinder...
StocksBusiness Insider

Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Snapchat Parent, And Piles Up On Etsy, Robinhood

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday shed nearly 12.6% of its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), continuing the investment firm’s months-long selling spree in the Snapchat parent. Ark Invest sold 198,442 shares, estimated to be worth about $14.56 million, in Snap via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). Shares of...
Businesswibqam.com

Instacart names former Facebook global ads chief as president

(Reuters) – Instacart on Wednesday named Facebook Inc veteran Carolyn Everson as president and said she would lead its retail and advertising businesses, as the grocery delivery company hires more fresh leadership ahead of an expected public listing. Everson spent more than a decade at Facebook before stepping down as...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Rothschild-backed RIT co-leads funding for crypto platform Aspen Digital

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L), the investment trust founded by Jacob Rothschild, is co-leading a funding round for crypto investment platform Aspen Digital intended to finance the creation of an online platform that would give wealthy investors a single portal to manage crypto investments. RIT will...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electronic Cash Register Market Is Thriving Worldwide with CASIO, Sharp, Hewlett-Packard, NCR, Dell

2020-2025 Global Electronic Cash Register Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Electronic Cash Register Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Electronic Cash Register Market. As per study key and emerging players of this market are Hewlett-Packard, NCR, Dell, SAM4S, CASIO, Sharp, Olivetti, Toshiba & Wincor Nixdorf.
BusinessTechCrunch

Human Interest raises $200M at a $1B valuation, plans for an IPO

The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, led the round and was joined by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing included participation from new investor Crosslink Capital and existing backers NewView Capital, Glynn Capital, U.S. Venture Partners, Wing Venture Capital, Uncork Capital, Slow Capital, Susa Ventures and others. Over...
InternetTechCrunch

Match Group to add audio and video chat, including group live video, to its dating app portfolio

Since then, Match Group has been relatively quiet about its specific plans for Hyperconnect’s tech or its longer-term strategy with the operation, although Tinder was briefly spotted testing a group video chat feature called Tinder Mixer earlier this summer. The move had seemed to signal some exploration of social discovery features in the wake of the Hyperconnect deal. However, Tinder told us at the time the company had no plans to bring that specific product to market in the year ahead.
Markets104.1 WIKY

Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows

(Reuters) -China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported first-quarter revenue on Tuesday that missed analysts’ estimates, as its e-commerce business took a hit due to rising competition from smaller players such as JD.Com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc. Alibaba’s results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as...
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
StocksSeekingalpha.com

Alibaba shares retreat as revenue fails to meet expectations

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares dipped into the red Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce...

Comments / 0

Community Policy