Pittsfield, MA

Free Festival To Celebrate Pittsfield’s Black Community

wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-day festival highlighting Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Black community kicks off Wednesday. Barrington Stage Company is producing the “Celebration of Black Voices.”. “It's kind of a spinoff from last year’s ‘West Side Takes The Stage’ where we had the one-night concert where we brought local community artists out to perform and do a talent showcase," said Sharron Frazier-McClain, BSC’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Community Engagement Coordinator. “The whole purpose of all of these events is to just use the arts to bring the community together. And to really, really just, in my opinion and my vision, is to use this as an opportunity for the West Side and Morningside neighborhoods to rewrite that narrative and tell their own stories.”

www.wamc.org

