Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.8 million. On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.63. The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $326 million in the period. Big 5 shares have...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 5 Sporting Goods#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17. Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Sturm, Ruger’s Q2 Sales Jump 54 Percent

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. reported sales rose 53.6 percent in the second quarter as earnings doubled in the period. Net sales of $200.1 million and diluted earnings of $2.50 per share in the quarter compared with net sales of $130.3 million and diluted earnings of $1.05 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS. Shares of RPT...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy