What virtual cooking lessons with my grandmother taught me
Food, in my grandmother’s world, is a love language of its own. Every time I visit her, I return home with some sort of new spice or gadget for my kitchen. When I told her I liked her rolling pin, she procured one just like it for me, in a style that’s virtually impossible to find in the United States. After a two-week trip to India, she sent me home with an onion slicer that she had ordered in bulk and distributed to four other relatives. On our most recent visit to the Indian grocery store near her home in Rochester, N.Y., she greeted the shopkeeper by name, grabbing my hand and proudly announcing, “This is my granddaughter.”www.bostonglobe.com
