Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What virtual cooking lessons with my grandmother taught me

By Maya Homan Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood, in my grandmother’s world, is a love language of its own. Every time I visit her, I return home with some sort of new spice or gadget for my kitchen. When I told her I liked her rolling pin, she procured one just like it for me, in a style that’s virtually impossible to find in the United States. After a two-week trip to India, she sent me home with an onion slicer that she had ordered in bulk and distributed to four other relatives. On our most recent visit to the Indian grocery store near her home in Rochester, N.Y., she greeted the shopkeeper by name, grabbing my hand and proudly announcing, “This is my granddaughter.”

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Camera#Indian#Imperial#Yukon Gold#Facetime#M Indian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
RelationshipsABC News

Couple builds recipe box to honor stranger's deceased parents

A couple from Canada helped a complete stranger honor her parents by building a recipe box out of wood samples she was planning to give away. Christina Bulgin, 45, from Ottawa, lost both of her parents in 2016 and inherited many of their belongings, such as a box of her father’s wood samples. Rather than let them sit around, Bulgin posted about the samples in her neighborhood’s local Facebook group last month, saying that it was hard to give them up but wanted to offer them to anyone who would put them to good use.
Family RelationshipsHuntsville Item

Things my mother taught me

My mom was an admirable, intelligent, strong woman who blessed generations of her descendants with her wisdom and example. As moms go she was a 10 although one would have had to be born into the culture of her time to agree. The daughter of Norwegian immigrants she was typically imbued with the stoic, unemotional demeanor expected of her. Strength of character was her long suit and she did not tolerate weakness in her children in any form.
LifestyleAllrecipes.com

They Didn't Have 'Budgets' but My Grandmothers Taught Me How to Save While Shopping, Cooking, and Feeding a Family

My grandmothers and great-grandmothers measured everything against how much a bag of flour or a bag of potatoes weighed. It depended on from which country they arrived: Ireland or Sicily. Whatever way they looked at weight, there was a practicality and frugality imbued in their cooking that stemmed from those two humble ingredients. A bag of flour or potatoes in their capable hands was like magic: pasta, potato soup, bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, pretzels. All filling and cheap for family meals.
LifestyleLongview News-Journal

Moore: What's cooking?

In the summer of 1977, I was finally old enough to get my first job — my first real job, that is. I mean the kind of job where you get a paycheck, instead of a wadded up fistful of $1 bills, like Mrs. Bone always handed me after I mowed her yard. (A yard that seemed endless and was filled with magnolia trees and plants I didn’t recognize.)
SocietyNorthern Virginia Daily

Lisa Currie: I think I am turning into my grandmother

I think I am turning into my grandmother. Oh, that’s not such a bad thing as my grandmother Golladay was a hard-working kind woman — stern but good. Yes….my older brother Bill and my cousins remind me often that I am just as bossy as my grandmother, god rest her soul. So, I get that part of me honestly, but I think I have more of her characteristics than I ever thought. I see myself turning into my grandmother every time I save water.
RestaurantsThrive Global

Dinner with Someone Different

When I was acting professionally in the 90s, the refrain was:. True to the cliche, I did work in a restaurant in between acting gigs. In fact, I co-owned it. My husband, then boyfriend, was the chef. I ran the operations. Our place made Best of Atlanta just before the 1996 Olympics. It was a hole-in-the-wall with amazing food. My husband can cook! I don’t miss the work at all. If my husband ever wants a second restaurant, I wish him and his second wife the best of luck. I’ve never worked so hard as I did at that time–physically and mentally. I don’t want to de-bone 200 chickens at 2am ever again. I don’t want to lie down on the cold, tile bathroom floor to rest my sore back ever again. I don’t want to repeat qualifying for the earned income tax credit.
RecipesEpicurious

The No-Cook Dinner Party of My Dreams

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Standing in the foyer of my apartment building, clutching a sack of peak-season stone fruit, I uttered a low and anguished growl. I’d just received a notice informing me that a small gas leak had been discovered in our pipes, and that our gas service would be shut off immediately and indefinitely. The building had recently been inspected in accordance with Local Law 152, which New York City lawmakers passed in the wake of two deadly explosions in 2014 and 2015. This is, of course, a good thing for public safety. It’s also as protracted and bureaucratic a process as one might expect in this city of 8.2 million, and one that can leave residents without cooking gas for what can feel like forever.
Kidsinsitebrazosvalley.com

Kids in the Kitchen: Cook n Grow classes help children master basic culinary skills

A crowd of apron-clad elementary-schoolers gathers around Chef Gina Carrera. She gingerly holds the end of a whisk handle with her fingertips as she discusses proper whisking techniques. “Do we hold it like this?” she asks. “No!” the children reply. She grips the handle more firmly and wiggles her shoulders. “Is this how we use the whisk?” she asks. The students giggle and shake their heads. Carrera demonstrates the proper hand motion, and the chefs-to-be divide into two teams to see who can whisk their cream into thickened whipped cream the fastest. The students gather around the table, egging their teammates on. Each quickly grabs the whisk when it’s their turn to be the designated whisker, whipping the cream faster and faster. At last, one girl exclaims, “I think ours is whipped cream!” Carrera inspects their work then turns the bowl upside down over the girl’s head. The cream stays put. The victorious team cheers, and soon the class is enjoying the fruit of their labors.
Recipesalmanac.com

Easy Eggplant Recipes and Cooking Tips

We call eggplant a vegetable, but it’s actually a berry! There are many varieties of eggplants, but what you’ll usually find in the grocery store is the large, purple, meaty “globe” eggplant. The best eggplants are young and tender; it’s only when eggplants get old or overgrown that they can...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Family Zoom Cooking Lessons

Luca & Lorenzo's Zoom cooking lessons are a hit amongst all family members and food enthusiasts. The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted the ways in which families connect and spend time together. For many Baby Boomers, the pandemic has meant less quality time with loved ones. That is why Italian natives,...
Salida, COMountain Mail

What the fire spared taught a valuable lesson

When I’m tempted to complain about rainy days in summer or snow in winter, I remind myself of how important it is to enjoy the moisture because otherwise we are in danger of great forest fires. My family learned this lesson in 2007 when my sister Martha lost her house in California.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
LotteryPosted by
Amomama

My Husband Traded Our Family for 10 Million Dollars and Got Taught a Lesson - Story of the Day

My husband changed after winning ten million dollars on the lottery and asked for a divorce. But in the end, I got more than I ever hoped for, and he was ruined. Allan and I had been married for almost ten years. We had our ups and downs, but everything was great for the most part. We weren’t wealthy, but both had stable jobs that paid the bills, and we could save enough for rainy days.
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

Farm & Bay to Table – A Virtual Cooking Experience

One only has to swing by their local farmers market this summer to see that Maryland is overflowing with a variety of delectable fare that is both grown in its rich soil and caught off its shores in the great Chesapeake Bay. From sweet corn and peaches to blue crab and oysters, the Old Line State is famous for its bounty and the delicious dishes we have come to know and love. Using local, healthy, and bay friendly products is also something we pride ourselves on at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen. This is why I have partnered with the Harford County Public Library and the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best campaign to bring you Farm & Bay to Table, a virtual cooking experience highlighting the abundant variety of fare that is grown and caught in Maryland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy