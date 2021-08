For the last three weeks, Conor McGregor has been hobbling around in a massive leg cast as he recovers from a gnarly leg break suffered in his recent UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier (watch highlights). And while it’ll be a long time yet before the Irish sports star can even think about returning to action, we can at least report that the big mummy wrap is gone and McGregor is now sporting a much more comfortable looking boot that shows off some serious looking scars from his recent surgery.