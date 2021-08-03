Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana to host virtual forum on police oversight

By Roxana Kopetman
OCRegister
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Ana is hosting a virtual community forum Wednesday, Aug. 4, to talk about what police oversight in the city could look like. The forum will explore different models of police oversight boards and commissions. The panel will include police oversight experts and others involved with such groups, including Michael Gennaco, an independent auditor with the Anaheim Police Review Board and Eileen Teichert, chair of the Riverside Community Police Review Commission.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy