Santa Ana to host virtual forum on police oversight
Santa Ana is hosting a virtual community forum Wednesday, Aug. 4, to talk about what police oversight in the city could look like. The forum will explore different models of police oversight boards and commissions. The panel will include police oversight experts and others involved with such groups, including Michael Gennaco, an independent auditor with the Anaheim Police Review Board and Eileen Teichert, chair of the Riverside Community Police Review Commission.www.ocregister.com
