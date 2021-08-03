How to use beet greens for salads and with citrus
Bunch beets are at the height of their summer season right now, and glory be, they are one of the few vegetables that give you a twofer. First you get that sweet, rich beet root. What’s more, midsummer bunch beets are sold with their tops on, and beet greens are a tangy, delicious and nutritious vegetable on their own. Just choose them from the organic section of your market so you can be sure they haven’t been sprayed with toxic chemicals.www.pressdemocrat.com
