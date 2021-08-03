How to use beet greens for salads and with citrus

When you're looking for an easy dish that really impresses and just screams summer, try this Tomato Bread Salad!. When you grow your own fruits and veggies it's so exciting to see what will pop up in your garden next. My kids have become little detectives, searching amidst the leaves and vines in our pots and planters and pointing out whenever things look ready to be picked. We're growing a variety of different tomatoes like yellow, red, heirloom, cherry and more so coming up with a lot of different recipes to use them in is essential so nothing goes to waste.