9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present
I’ve never really considered the beauty of covered bridges, but I recently discovered that there is an entire community of covered bridge lovers out there. It also seems that covered bridges are much like an endangered species. According to the book ‘Covered Bridges Today’ written by Brenda Krekeler, the United States at one time had as many as 12,000 covered bridges. According to Krekeler, that number has now diminished to under 1,000.live959.com
Comments / 0