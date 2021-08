The Healdsburg Farmers Market welcomes back participants old and young to its 38th annual Zucchini Festival on Aug. 14 at the West Plaza Parking Lot at North and Vine streets. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the two competitions. The Giant Zucchini contest awards a prize to the biggest zuke. The Zucchini Decoration and Racing event has three categories: ages 7 and younger, 8 to 15 and 16 to adult.