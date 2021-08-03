Huskers to Face Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Ivey had a tremendous season and has the ability to be one of the best players in college basketball next season. Furthermore, his 3-point shot was only at 25.8% but showed the ability to improve it throughout the season and made big shots when necessary. Additionally, he does a really good job of running the floor in transition spotting up or pushing it with the basketball. Next, he has the size and physicality to get into the lane being able to finish effectively through contact. Continued, the dribble penetration against individual defense is good and he can break down the defense off the bounce. Also, the growth in his game would be more efficient and being more consistent with his shooting. The best aspect of Ivey is knowing when he needs to take over the game he is capable to do so from all three levels. Also, his growth offensively will be vital to him reaching his potential as one of the best players in the country. As for defensively, he has the size and athleticism to continue to develop on that end. The consistency with positioning and locked-in effort at crucial times would elevate him to another level of a defender. Ivey will be looking to lead Purdue to a Big Ten and a deep NCAA Tournament run.