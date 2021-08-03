Cancel
Huskers to Face Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska women’s basketball team will meet Wake Forest for the first time in school history, when the Huskers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to battle the Demon Deacons in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The official announcement was made by the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast...

Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Big Ten Breakout Players

Ivey had a tremendous season and has the ability to be one of the best players in college basketball next season. Furthermore, his 3-point shot was only at 25.8% but showed the ability to improve it throughout the season and made big shots when necessary. Additionally, he does a really good job of running the floor in transition spotting up or pushing it with the basketball. Next, he has the size and physicality to get into the lane being able to finish effectively through contact. Continued, the dribble penetration against individual defense is good and he can break down the defense off the bounce. Also, the growth in his game would be more efficient and being more consistent with his shooting. The best aspect of Ivey is knowing when he needs to take over the game he is capable to do so from all three levels. Also, his growth offensively will be vital to him reaching his potential as one of the best players in the country. As for defensively, he has the size and athleticism to continue to develop on that end. The consistency with positioning and locked-in effort at crucial times would elevate him to another level of a defender. Ivey will be looking to lead Purdue to a Big Ten and a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Kansas Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Is Kansas Basketball Closer to Finding Out Its NCAA Fate?

Is the Kansas Jayhawks’ basketball program a little closer to finding out its fate when it comes to the NCAA’s current investigation into its basketball program?. It looks like the NCAA is as frustrated with the pace of several investigations as many other college sports fans. On Thursday, ESPN.com reported the NCAA is changing how its Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) works in order to speed up its investigations.

