Amarillo, TX

Beloved PBS Kids character "Arthur" coming to Amarillo

By Stevi Breshears
panhandlepbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Read, who you may recognize from the popular PBS Kids series “Arthur,” is making a trip from his home in Elwood City all the way to Amarillo!. “Arthur” follows the story of Arthur and his friends as they navigate life, often facing important issues such as asthma, cancer, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, racism and mental health. The show is based on the “Arthur Adventure” book series by Marc Brown, and is the longest-running animated children’s series in the U.S. The 25th and final season of “Arthur” will premiere in the winter of 2022.

