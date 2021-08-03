Cancel
Statement on Passing of Three DC Police Officers

 6 days ago

(Washington, DC) – Today, in response to the death by suicide of the third D.C. Police Officer, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:. “The tragic passing of the three D.C. Police Officers has become a stark reminder of the integral role that mental health plays in our police department. Our officers are required to respond to grave and life-threatening events which is why we are committed to centering empathy and holistic care for the Metropolitan Police Department and providing and coordinating the complex and critical network of resources for our officers across the board. As Mayor of Washington, DC, I am grieving their deaths and sending prayers to their families, but most of all, committing to action and remaining steadfast as we continue to make the well-being of all of our officers a top priority. If you or someone you know is experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.”

