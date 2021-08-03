Why the Mental Health and Spa Connection Is Stronger Than Ever

*Note: This article was written by Global Health Corps (GHC) Alumni Alice Bayingana and was originally published in GHC’s publication AMPLIFY. Mental health has received a lot of attention lately and rightly so considering the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on most people’s lives and livelihoods across the globe. With this, we are also seeing an increase in the money being made available to address this issue, such as with the reissue of the Grand Challenges Canada Global Mental Health grant last year, and the numerous funds from various governmental and non-governmental entities. This moment begs us to reflect on how we best use the resources we have to address this issue.