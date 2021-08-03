Cancel
U.S. antitrust enforcer says merger wave means slower vetting

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A huge increase in the number of mergers coming before the Federal Trade Commission for antitrust reviews is limiting its ability to investigate deals in a timely fashion, the FTC said on Tuesday. The agency, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, said it...

Biden's antitrust crackdown adds to anxiety of merger investors

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's tougher regulatory stance on big corporate mergers has fueled a rise in investor bets on some deals not being completed, threatening to push the brakes on a record-setting dealmaking boom. Spreads between deal prices and the share prices of acquisition targets widened this week...
DOJ reportedly considering suit to block UnitedHealth-Change tie-up

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering a lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion acquisition of data analytics company Change Healthcare as the Biden administration steps up its antitrust efforts. According to The Information, which cited people familiar to the matter, the DOJ recently reached out to private attorneys...
U.S. FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission criticized Facebook Inc on Thursday for making “misleading claims” to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform. Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the...
FTC warns of 'tidal wave' of mergers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is facing a “tidal wave” of new mergers, it said in a Tuesday announcement that also warned companies against consummating unreviewed deals. The agency said that because of a surge in proposed deals it will not be able to complete all reviews within the standard...
Rebirth of Foreign Drug Pricing Model Cleared for Publication

A drug payment model tying U.S. costs to cheaper prices in other countries could be published any time after the White House completed its review. When the interim final rule (RIN 0938-AT91) is officially published in the Federal Register, it will be the second time it’s been finalized. The model would allow Medicare to pay for expensive drugs administered in doctors’ offices based on what other countries pay. Those foreign prices are less than what Americans typically pay.
FTC unable to keep up with 'surge' in merger filings

With deal-making in the U.S. hitting a record this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it cannot keep up with a “surge” in merger filings and complete investigations of deals within the usual 30-day period. “This year the FTC has been hit by a tidal wave of merger filings...
How to Hold Big Tech Accountable Without Overhauling Antitrust Law | Opinion

Congressional attempts to rein in large tech firms like Google and Facebook by reforming antitrust laws are not without their merits. Antitrust laws seek to encourage freedom to contract for the benefit of consumers, and courts have thus far been reluctant to penalize Big Tech under existing antitrust statutes. However,...
FTC Sees Most Merger Filings In 2 Decades, Chair Says

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is dealing with a rise in mergers that has amounted to the highest number of filings in 20 years, Bloomberg reported. “Although the FTC is working to review many of these deals, the sheer volume of transactions is significantly straining commission resources,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said, per Bloomberg. “I am deeply concerned that the current merger boom will further exacerbate deep asymmetries of power across our economy, further enabling abuses.”
FTC’s Khan Says Merger Wave Is Straining Agency Resources (1)

The head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said the antitrust agency is struggling to handle a merger boom that is rapidly consolidating industries across the economy. told House lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that antitrust officials are processing the highest number of merger filings in two decades. “Although the...
Antitrust Enforcement Is Back, and the Aon-Willis Towers Watson Deal Is Just the Beginning

Three years ago, attorney Michael Weiner declared that “antitrust is cool again” in a New York Law Journal article. Now, the Steptoe & Johnson attorney’s prediction is coming to fruition. One high-profile example: On Monday, Willis Towers Watson and Aon announced the termination of the $30 billion merger they had publicized in March, ending litigation with the Department of Justice.
Biden’s FTC threatens defense industry with increased meddling

Competition with an increasingly aggressive and capable China is a constant topic in current national security debates. While the U.S. pushes to stay ahead in critical military domains, tip-of-the-spear warfighting capabilities are not likely to be the primary deciders in this great power competition. Threats to our national security have expanded to include information operations, the impact of climate change, and our vulnerability to biological warfare as highlighted by our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above all, our ability to defend against these emerging threats depends on a foundation of economic strength fueled by innovative, agile industries. We must, therefore, make it a high priority to ensure regulatory practices reinforce and incentivize the industrial agility and innovation so foundational to successfully competing with China.

