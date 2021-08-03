U.S. antitrust enforcer says merger wave means slower vetting

Competition with an increasingly aggressive and capable China is a constant topic in current national security debates. While the U.S. pushes to stay ahead in critical military domains, tip-of-the-spear warfighting capabilities are not likely to be the primary deciders in this great power competition. Threats to our national security have expanded to include information operations, the impact of climate change, and our vulnerability to biological warfare as highlighted by our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above all, our ability to defend against these emerging threats depends on a foundation of economic strength fueled by innovative, agile industries. We must, therefore, make it a high priority to ensure regulatory practices reinforce and incentivize the industrial agility and innovation so foundational to successfully competing with China.