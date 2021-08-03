Iowa Boy May Have Most Popular Lemonade Stand in Iowa History

There's something in the water in Runnells, Iowa, but this family wouldn't know. They got theirs shut off, and the effort to get it back on could cost them over $9,000. Patrick and Danyelle Zubrod and their three kids freely admit that they were unable to pay some bills last year while they were out of work due to the pandemic. After attempting to pay their overdue water bill, they claim Des Moines Water Works gave them an unpleasant surprise. They didn't just shut off the water, they dug into the ground and disconnected the line, a project the Zubrods say is going to cost them $9,011 to fix. The Zubrods have contacted an attorney to help them resolve the issue.