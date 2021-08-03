Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New Cellphone System Sends Alerts for Severe Thunderstorms

By Jeffery Alderton, Cumberland Times-News
Government Technology
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — A collaboration of the federal government and cellphone service providers has created a warning mechanism to alert communities of approaching destructive thunderstorms — like the derecho of June 2012. "Hopefully, it's technology that the National Weather Service will not have to use a lot," said Tim Thomas, who...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Heavy Rainfall in Southern US Could Possibly Raise Flooding Concerns

August began with wet weather across much of the Gulf Coast, all thanks to relentless showers and thunderstorms. AccuWeather forecasters reveal that regions farther north will be thoroughly wet through the remaining days of the week, making places moist for outdoor activities and summer vacation plans. Thunderstorm. During the summer,...
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environment94.1 Duke FM

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environmentwkzo.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environmentwhtc.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environmentwincountry.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Tropical Cyclones East Of Hawaiʻi Forecast To Dissipate

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Although both storms are expected to degenerate far from Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service says we could see an increase in showers around the middle of next week. (BIVN) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking tropical activity over the Pacific east of Hawaiʻi, but it is...
Environmentjack1065.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia West Central Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 445 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western part of Mercer county near and along to just east of the Raleigh and Wyoming County lines. This includes areas near Camp Creek State Park, Winonah, and Flat Top. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen to the west of these areas during the past 1 to 2 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka... Camp Creek Bramwell... Camp Creek State Park Spanishburg... Wenonah Flat Top This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Flipping Creek, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 29 MINUTES
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Umatilla The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 342 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ukiah, or 27 miles southeast of Heppner, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ukiah. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy