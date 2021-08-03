Pixar director on how inclusion in animation inspires 'interest in each other's experiences'

Taking a look at Puparia might not mean as much if you’re not an artist in any way, since it could be something fun to look at but not much more. If you’ve taken the time to see something through from start to completion though, you might appreciate the fact that it took the artist, Shingo Tamagawa, three years to create this short bit of animation. Some people might be wondering where the narrative is at, why it doesn’t appear to make sense, or even what the point of it all was. Well, you’d likely have to ask Shingo if you want to real low-down on what this short animation is all about, since getting inside the head of an artist can be a messy experience, or it can be something that’s so utterly confusing that you won’t soon forget it. Once they invite you in though, well, you have the choice to walk the line between reality and imagination, or just view it from afar. It sounds overly dramatic, doesn’t it? Art is sometimes a very interpretive thing, and it tends to mean something different to each person.