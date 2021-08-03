Cancel
Movies

Pixar director on how inclusion in animation inspires 'interest in each other's experiences'

By Jillian Carmenate, Carmesha Blackmon
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Erica Milsom, the director of Pixar's 2020 SparkShorts film "Loop," works to create more inclusive and authentic stories about people with disabilities. "If we have stories that are more inclusive that have different kinds of people who give you that sense of 'I don't know what to do,' and then you have a character who's going to try something or you have a situation that puts them in a place where they have to cross those boundaries, we're just going to learn more about each other," Milsom said.

