Piedmont’s League of Women Voters going strong after nearly 75 years

Before results of the national election in 2016 put U.S. politics on a steep, slippery incline characterized by an increasingly partisan atmosphere, Lorrel Plimier lived much like an average middle-class American. That is, the 10-year Piedmont resident, patent attorney and data scientist with a strong interest in fact-based knowledge and education, homeowner and mother of two young sons assumed government worked properly and according to evidence-based policies. Above all, she assumed democracy was meant to enforce equal access for its citizens to opportunity, liberty, essential resources, education and security.