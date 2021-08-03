Iowa Offers 2022 Four-Star Power Forward Braden Huff
Late last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Braden Huff. Huff comes out of Carol Stream, Illinois and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the state by 247Sports. He’s been getting some serious recruiting attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds by the recruiting site. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech among others.www.btpowerhouse.com
