The Infrastructure Bill Includes Upgrades To Roads, Bridges And... Salmon Recovery?

By Kelsey Snell
wwno.org
 2 days ago

The Senate is preparing to vote on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill clocks in at roughly 2,700 pages with nearly $550 billion in new spending. Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.

