SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – In what could be a first nationwide, the San Francisco Department of Public Health, while not recommending COVID vaccine boosters, is allowing some people to get them. “We are accommodating special requests from individuals who have received the Johnson and Johnson viral vector COVID-19 vaccine and, in many cases, have consulted with their doctor who wish to receive a supplemental dose with a mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna,” said Dr. Naveena Bobba, deputy director of SFDPH. The single dose, one and done Johnson and Johnson vaccine is proving to be about 60 percent effective against...