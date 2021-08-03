Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor renter rights law gets final OK, but lawsuit may be coming

By Ryan Stanton
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new renter rights law in Ann Arbor that’s been months in the making is now approved, though some city officials expect it may be challenged in court. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 2, to give the final OK to an ordinance to relieve pressure renters face to renew leases soon after moving into apartments — just in time for the return of University of Michigan students for the fall semester.

ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
