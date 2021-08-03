Ann Arbor renter rights law gets final OK, but lawsuit may be coming
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new renter rights law in Ann Arbor that’s been months in the making is now approved, though some city officials expect it may be challenged in court. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 2, to give the final OK to an ordinance to relieve pressure renters face to renew leases soon after moving into apartments — just in time for the return of University of Michigan students for the fall semester.www.mlive.com
