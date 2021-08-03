Ann Arbor renter rights law gets final OK, but lawsuit may be coming

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jeff Hayner, the white Ann Arbor City Council Democrat representing the 1st Ward, used the n-word twice in its entirety in late May. As he has for the last two-plus months, Hayner and three fellow council members -- Ali Ramlawi, D-Ward 5; Kathy Griswold, D-Ward 2; and Elizabeth Nelson, D-Ward 4 -- none of them Black -- offered a range of defenses for his words. These justifications included free speech protections, explanations on when the word can be used and how City Council should be focused on other business.