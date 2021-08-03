Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan averaging 651 COVID cases a day, adds 2,605 new COVID cases, 26 deaths

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4722yf_0bGgdX1G00

Michigan has reached 906,538 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,947 total deaths related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the state reported that 2,605 more COVID cases were confirmed, along with 26 additional deaths over a four-day period. Ten of the deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is averaging 651 new COVID cases per day.

RELATED LINK: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging

The new report comes as the CDC reversed its course on mask guidelines with COVID-19 cases increasing across the country. Even those who are vaccinated are being encouraged to wear masks indoors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer echoed the CDC mask recommendation but added that she doesn't see another statewide mask order coming in the future .

"The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated," Whitmer said.

In Michigan, cases have remained low due to vaccinations. However, the spread of the Delta variant is a cause for concern. Preliminary data indicates it spreads easier than the initial COVID variant thus leading to concerns of increased risk of hospitalizations.

