Clear Creek County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry gulches is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and north central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Central and Southeast Park County, Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet and South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet. In north central Colorado, Jackson County Below 9000 Feet, South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet and West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet. * Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of generating heavy rains are expected to occur this afternoon and evening. * Burn scars in Grand County are at an elevated risk of flash flooding and debris flows, though there is potential for flash flooding to occur across the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

