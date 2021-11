As the pandemic surged in March 2020, and companies halted typical operations, honors student Adam Jackson and his mother, Lisa Ferrell, a lawyer who represents the Little-Rock-based clothing manufacturer TY Garments, decided to repurpose her client's machines to produce cloth face masks. Together, they formed a company they named ARClothMasks and began selling masks immediately. Initially, the goal was to make 100 masks that they would share with family friends and other members in their community. However, demand convinced them to expand their business.

