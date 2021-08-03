Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Andrew Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations by showing photos of himself kissing people

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday responded to bombshell sexual harassment allegations from multiple women, saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately” while showing photos of himself embracing and kissing celebrities, politicians and other New Yorkers.

Cuomo, in a video response to to a report on the allegations from the New York state Attorney General’s Office, alleged that some complaints against him have “sought to unfairly characterize and weaponize everyday interactions that I’ve had with any number of New Yorkers” when he has touched people on the cheek and kissed their face.

“I actually learned it from my mother and from my father. It is meant to convey warmth, nothing more. Indeed, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of photos of me using the exact same gesture,” Cuomo said, displaying photos of him embracing and kissing New Yorkers, leaders such as former President Bill Clinton and others.

“I do it with everyone, Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.”

But many journalists, commentators and other social media users knocked Cuomo for displaying the photos while responding to sexual harassment allegations.

“Gov Cuomo apologized but insisted that NY AG investigation saying he sexually harassed women and created a toxic work environment is inaccurate,” PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted .

“He then played photos of himself kissing people and said he is bringing in a sexual harassment expert to train his staff. Wow.”

“Watching the photo montage of Cuomo kissing people, made me wonder if any of them were asked for consent?” New York City Council Member Ben Kallos tweeted .

Washington: White House says women who came forward against Gov. Cuomo 'deserve to have voices heard'

Bombshell report: Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of law

Megyn Kelly asked on Twitter : “is there a slideshow of your mom & dad grabbing behinds, sliding hands under blouses & feeling breasts, rubbing the stomach & tickling the spine of state troopers, kissing employees on the lips, asking staffers to touch & play strip poker w/them,” referencing claims raised in the report.

Cuomo, in his video statement, said he knows “there are generational or cultural perspectives that, frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.” He added that the state will look into redesigning its sexual harassment training for government employees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andrew Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations by showing photos of himself kissing people

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

212K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Yamiche Alcindor
Person
Ben Kallos
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Poker#Kissed#New Yorkers#Lgbtq#Ny Ag#Pbs#Chrismegerian#New York City Council#White House#Twitter#Nygovcuomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul might emerge from anonymity now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future is in doubt. An independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor concluded Tuesday that he broke the law and sexually harassed staff members and other state employees for several years. Hochul is next...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
Albany, NYNew York Post

Female aide who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping wants him to take lie-detector test

ALBANY — The female aide who’s accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her is willing to take a lie-detector test — and has challenged him to take one, too. The unidentified woman’s lawyer, Brian Premo, told the Albany Times Union on Friday that she had told him “the day we met … that she would take a polygraph test — without hesitation.”
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy