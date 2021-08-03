Madison may spend $4.7 million for grocery condo space in South Side project
Madison may spend $4.7 million to buy a grocery condo space in a larger $42 million redevelopment to make sure neighborhoods have access to groceries on the South Side. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Tag Evers introduced a resolution Tuesday to purchase the 24,000-square-foot grocery condo in the larger Truman Olson housing redevelopment, called “Fourteen02 Park” on 3.5 acres of long-vacant, city-owned land at 1402 S. Park St.madison.com
