Madison, WI

Madison may spend $4.7 million for grocery condo space in South Side project

By Dean Mosiman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison may spend $4.7 million to buy a grocery condo space in a larger $42 million redevelopment to make sure neighborhoods have access to groceries on the South Side. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Tag Evers introduced a resolution Tuesday to purchase the 24,000-square-foot grocery condo in the larger Truman Olson housing redevelopment, called “Fourteen02 Park” on 3.5 acres of long-vacant, city-owned land at 1402 S. Park St.

madison.com

