KAYLENE STIRLING

Kaylene Michelle Stirling was born February 14, 1982, to Keith and Julie (Franek) Stirling in Wagner. She passed away on July 28, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Kaylene grew up in Lake Andes, graduating from Andes Central in 2000. She attended post-secondary schools in San Antonio, TX, Brookings, and Mitchell; graduating from Mitchell Technical Institute with an Associate’s degree in Information Systems Technology. She worked at various businesses in Lake Andes and the surrounding area including Fort Randall Casino, Jone’s Food Center and the Lake Andes Carnegie Library. Kaylene had excellent computer skills, often fixing computers for people in the area.