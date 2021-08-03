Cancel
Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry agree to four-year, $215 million contract extension

By Mark Medina, USA TODAY
Stephen Curry demonstrated once again his trust with the Golden State Warriors' long-term future. He agreed to a four-year, $215 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025-26 season, two people familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

That Curry committed to the Warriors wasn't a surprise. The Warriors anticipated Curry would agree to an extension this offseason. After the Warriors showed trust in his durability and potential after selecting him at No. 7 in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has often expressed optimism about the Warriors' future despite missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. Before that, the Warriors made five straight NBA Finals appearances and won three titles.

Stephen Curry averaged a career-high 32 points this past season and finished third in the league's MVP voting. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t plan on being in this situation come next year," Curry told USA TODAY Sports in May . "You want to fight for home-court advantage and look at bigger things. But we’re rebuilding it back up, and there’s a beauty in that.”

Curry played in only five games during the 2019-20 season after injuring his left thumb, which played a large part in the Warriors finishing with the league's worst record. The Warriors recovered well enough to compete in the NBA's play-in tournament largely because of Curry's play. He averaged 32 points while shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, numbers that harbored regular-season MVP consideration.

But the Warriors still failed to miss the playoffs after losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State showed season-long inconsistency amid a season-ending right Achilles injury to Klay Thompson as well as mixed progress with rookie center James Wiseman and a handful of young players.

Still, Curry and the Warriors have remained bullish on their long-term future. They expect a fully healthy Thompson next season as well as ongoing continuity between Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors also have resisted so far with trading away their assets in any deals. They used their draft picks at No. 7 (Jonathan Kuminga) and No. 14 (Moses Moody) on prospects considered with high upside.

But the Warriors' biggest move entailed securing Curry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry agree to four-year, $215 million contract extension

